Baltimore Ranks With 2nd Worst Drivers In Country, According To Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Data collected by Allstate Insurance has found that Baltimore’s drivers are the second worst in the country.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports Allstate has ranked drivers in the nation’s top 200 largest cities in their “America’s Best Drivers” report.

The report says drivers in Baltimore are 140.6 percent more likely to file a claim compared to the average driver. While the national average is a decade, Baltimore drivers within the city file claims every 4.2 years on average. The suburban metro area files claims on average 7.6 years.

Worcester, MA, Washington, D.C., and Springfield, MA all join Baltimore as the five worst cities. Boston is rated as being last, with accidents reported every 3.6 years (even when adjusted for population density, as well as rain and snow.)

New York was rated slightly ahead at 116, and notoriously congested Los Angeles at 193.

Kansas City was rated with the best drivers with claims every 14.9 years, followed by Brownsville, TX and Madison, WI.

The report is based on claims made to Allstate and from customers enrolled in its Drivewise program, which tracks a driver’s habits based on insurance claims and other factors.

