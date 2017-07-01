Weather Blog: Scattered, Severe Thunderstorms

July 1, 2017 8:48 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Main weather story for today will be the potential for scattered strong to locally severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

A cold front will pass through the area late today into tonight before dissipating to our south Sunday.

Another cold front will move into the area Monday and it will dissipate overhead Monday night into Tuesday.

High pressure will develop over the Atlantic for Wednesday before low pressure and its associated cold front possibly impacts the region Thursday.

