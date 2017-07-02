Baltimore Community Helps Police Arrest Man With Loaded Handgun; Attempted To Flee

July 2, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Baltimore Police, Community, eric gasque, Loaded Handgun

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man with a loaded handgun after people in the community alerted officers.

Wednesday, officers were investigating recent violence in Southeast Baltimore and arrested Eric Gasque, 31, for having a loaded handgun and a knife.

Gasque attempted to flee from police, but was later arrested in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street.

Gasque is prohbited from legally possessing a firearm.

Gasque was taken to Central Booking.

