Baltimore Community Helps Police Arrest Man With Loaded Handgun; Attempted To Flee

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man with a loaded handgun after people in the community alerted officers.
Wednesday, officers were investigating recent violence in Southeast Baltimore and arrested Eric Gasque, 31, for having a loaded handgun and a knife.
Gasque attempted to flee from police, but was later arrested in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street.
Gasque is prohbited from legally possessing a firearm.
Gasque was taken to Central Booking.
