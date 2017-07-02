Car Drives Into Liquor Store Just Days After It Was Robbed

July 2, 2017 10:03 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car drives into a Northeast Baltimore liquor store just days after the business was robbed.

The crash happened Sunday at Harford Road Liquors on Harford and Moravia Road. The businsess was boarded up following the accident.

This comes after two people were arrested for trying to rob the liquor store Tuesday morning. Police say the suspects held the owner at gunpoint and tried to steal cash before they were taken into custody.

