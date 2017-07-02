In Mock Video, Trump Slams Man With Face Covered By CNN Logo

July 2, 2017
Filed Under: CNN, Donald Trump, Wrestling

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit — his face obscured by the CNN logo — outside a wrestling ring.

It’s not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account.

Trump’s been stepping up verbal attacks on the media — and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump’s “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”

