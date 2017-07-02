Jonathan Schoop Named To AL All-Star Team

July 2, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: 2017 MLB All-Star Game, Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MLB has named Jonathan Schoop as a reserve second baseman for the American League All-Star Team.

The announcement was made Sunday on ESPN.

The Orioles congratulated Schoop on the accomplishment via Twitter.

This will be Schoop’s first All-Star game.

Last year, five Orioles were selected. Manny Machado was selected as starting third baseman for the American League team, Brad Brach and Zach Birtton were selected as pitchers, and Matt Wieters and Mark Trumbo were selected for reserves.

The MLB All-Star game will be played July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.

