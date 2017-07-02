Jonathan Schoop Named To AL All-Star Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MLB has named Jonathan Schoop as a reserve second baseman for the American League All-Star Team.

The announcement was made Sunday on ESPN.

The Orioles congratulated Schoop on the accomplishment via Twitter.

Congratulations to Jonathan Schoop, who was selected to the AL #ASG roster and will represent the #Orioles in Miami! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/6G3qWyb2xa — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 2, 2017

This will be Schoop’s first All-Star game.

Last year, five Orioles were selected. Manny Machado was selected as starting third baseman for the American League team, Brad Brach and Zach Birtton were selected as pitchers, and Matt Wieters and Mark Trumbo were selected for reserves.

The MLB All-Star game will be played July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.

