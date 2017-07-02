Law Enforcement Out To Ensure Holiday Weekend Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families across Maryland are enjoying the 4th of July weekend. For some, that includes hitting the roads. That’s why state police agencies are out in full force making sure motorists are sober and safe.

Amy Yensi has more on the holiday enforcement.

In a two-sided operation, fficers are warning the public about impaired driving but they’re also cracking down on drivers that are under the influence.

With an extended Fourth of July weekend and the lowest gas prices since 2005 are fueling people in Maryland to travel in record numbers.

“It’s an increase than what we’ve seen in past years but it’s actually record-breaking,” Ragina Cooper Averella, Spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

With more people than ever hitting the roads, the Maryland Transportation Authority police and other law enforcement agencies are ramping up their efforts to prevent impaired driving.

Officials are setting up several DUI checkpoints, where officers hand out pamphlets warning against drunk or buzzed driving and targeting drivers that are already under the influence.

“Focusing on impaired driving and other laws too. We want to make sure people are driving safely and avoiding crashes,” says Lt. Kevin Ayd, spokesman for MTA Police.

The checkpoints are in high traffic locations like the Francis Scott Key Bridge toll plaza and the bay bridge — a major artery leading to Ocean City, which is this year’s top holiday travel destination for people in the state.

During July Fourth weekend in 2015, the last reported year, 146 people died on the nation’s roadways, due to impaired driving.

“One life is one too many. And we want to make sure that people are safely getting to their destinations,” says Lt. Ayd.

Police are urging everyone to plan ahead for that sober ride.

Police are also cracking down on aggressive, distracted, and speeding drivers.

Driving impaired or under the influence can lead to a fine and possible jail time.

