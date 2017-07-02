Ocean City Is The Place To Be For The Fourth Of July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of people will be spending their Fourth of July in Ocean City, checking out the fireworks, concerts and beach activities.

Tracey Leong explains how they are celebrating on the Eastern Shore.

This Fourth of July holiday weekend in Ocean City is jam-packed with free events for people of all ages, as families flock to Ocean City’s sandy shores every summer.

“We actually have a beach house so it makes me happy that we can come here every year,” says Julie Davis.

Ocean City is an affordable destination, overflowing with activities and free events.

“We know people save money all year round to take a trip to the beach and we really want to make it something affordable to enjoy with family members of all ages,” says Jessica Waters, Ocean City Spokeswoman.

Many choosing this historic city to celebrate Independence Day.

“Hang out, see fireworks, drink beer,” says Ronnie cash, visiting Ocean City.

The Fourth of July fireworks show is a huge Ocean City attraction. This year it promises to be even bolder and brighter, lighting up the sky for America’s birthday.

Captain Josh Bunting, with Ocean City Fire Marshal Office says the best place to watch the fireworks is “pretty much anywhere out here on the beach is a great show, north side park and around the park, plenty of field space, open places, plenty of spaces to bring a chair, and have a seat and watch the show.”

Which makes it easy to catch be going to get a glimpse of this Fourth of July celebration.

The spectacular fireworks display is just one of the many events Ocean City has planned for beachgoers to create an unforgettable summer vacation.

Ocean City is expecting to welcome more than 300,000 people this holiday weekend.

For a list of events in Ocean City CLICK HERE.

