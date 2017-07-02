Orioles Beat Rays 7-1 Behind Gausman, Machado

July 2, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, Kevin Gausman pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.

Mark Trumbo also homered and Seth Smith had two RBIs for the Orioles, playing their final home game until July 14.

Gausman (5-7) struck out nine and walked two in the finest of his 18 starts this season. The right-hander allowed only one runner past first base in lowering his ERA from 6.07 to 5.61.

It was Gausman’s second straight scoreless outing; he blanked Toronto over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday.

Jesus Sucre ended Baltimore’s shutout bid with an eighth-inning homer off Mychal Givens.

Rays manager Kevin Cash watched from the dugout uncomfortably, and not only because Tampa Bay played poorly. Cash fractured his left ankle Sunday morning, stumbling on a railroad track while running through the streets of Baltimore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch