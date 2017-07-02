Police Investigating Murder In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide in west Baltimore.
Police say it happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday, as officers were called to the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue in Upton for reports of a person not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent in by text to 443-902-4824.
