Police Investigating Murder In West Baltimore

July 2, 2017 11:02 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide in west Baltimore.

Police say it happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday, as officers were called to the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue in Upton for reports of a person not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent in by text to 443-902-4824.

