Suspect Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In Police Pursuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a suspect Sunday morning who crashed a stolen vehicle after attempting to flee from troopers.
Just before 9 a.m., police attempted to pull over a white 1999 BMW 32i in Harford County for failing to stay in one lane.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Driving down I-95 South, the suspect lost control on Exit 74, hit a curb on MD-152 and came to a rest where police arrested the suspect.
The owner of the stolen vehicle was then notified.
