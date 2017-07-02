Suspect Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In Police Pursuit

July 2, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: crash, Maryland State Police, stolen vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a suspect Sunday morning who crashed a stolen vehicle after attempting to flee from troopers.

Just before 9 a.m., police attempted to pull over a white 1999 BMW 32i in Harford County for failing to stay in one lane.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Driving down I-95 South, the suspect lost control on Exit 74, hit a curb on MD-152 and came to a rest where police arrested the suspect.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was then notified.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch