Web Weather: Nice Start To July Fourth Weekend

Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed the first half of your Fourth of July Weekend!

Let’s get you and the family set for the second half. Monday will be mostly sunny and rather toasty. We hit 92 on Sunday and that’s where we’re headed on Monday as well. Drier air will prevail for most of the day with dew points potentially dipping into the 50s.

A week cold front will swing through Monday evening, bringing about a 20% chance for thunderstorms from dinnertime through midnight.

The bulk of the system will likely stay to the north of us. Drier air filters in just in time for our Independence Day. Thanks to more cloud cover, temps will likely stop just shy of 90. A bit of a damper to your red, white and blue festivities could arrive in the form of some thunderstorms.

I know..not the kind of fireworks display you had in mind for the holiday.

The storm chances are still on the low end (around 30%) though so don’t go canceling any picnic or barbecue plans!

We have our eye on things here in the First Warning Weather Center and will keep you updated on WJZ-TV.