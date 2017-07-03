‘Art With A Heart’ Brings Free Opportunities For Creativity To Baltimore Parks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With summer in full swing, a Baltimore woman is encouraging children to get creative.
Art With A Heart encourages children and adults to tap into their artistic side with free art classes in Baltimore area parks, throughout the summer.
Randi Pupkin started the organization.
“We go into schools, shelters, group homes, community hospitals and senior facilities,” she says. “So we have been a mobile art program for the last 17 years bringing art into the community.”
This summer, it will be in eight different parks throughout the city every week, giving children of all ages the time and the space for creative self-expression.
Themes include nature, community and social activism.
Art With A Heart also organizes public art projects, as well as a youth job program.
