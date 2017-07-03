Police Investigating Murder At W. Baltimore Convenience Store

July 3, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say a man is dead after being shot inside at a convenience store in west Baltimore.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday night at the 800 block of North Carey Street.

Police say it appears the man was inside the store when he was shot in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

No suspect is in custody yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch