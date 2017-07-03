Police Investigating Murder At W. Baltimore Convenience Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say a man is dead after being shot inside at a convenience store in west Baltimore.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday night at the 800 block of North Carey Street.
Police say it appears the man was inside the store when he was shot in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
No suspect is in custody yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824
