Estranged Wife Charged With Murder Of Former FBI Agent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 62-year-old estranged wife of a retired FBI agent has been arrested and charged with murder in his death back in March.

Anne Reed Allen is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder, in the death Scott Alan Horn.

Horn was killed back on March 16, when police were called just before 9 p.m. about an unresponsive man at a home in the 200 block of Patuxent Rd. in Laurel.

Responding officers found Horn dead in the yard, with “major trauma to his upper body.”

Investigators identified Allen, Horn’s estranged wife, as a suspect in his murder. As the investigation continued, authorities were able to charge Allen for Horn’s death, and she was arrested on June 30.

Allen is currently being held without bond at the Prince Georges County Correctional facility.

Police are continuing their investigation, and ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-8002.

