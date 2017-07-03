Man Charged For Planned Attack On French President During Trump Visit

July 3, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Emmanuel Macron, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — French authorities have arrested a man accused of plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron during President Donald Trump’s visit to France.

Paris prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre said that the 23-year-old suspect appeared to be acting alone, and his plans were vague and not yet finalized.

He reportedly told police of a possible plan to attack Macron on Bastille Day on July 14, during a parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where President Trump is set to be a guest of honor, according to CNN.

