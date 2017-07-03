Man Mistakes Son For Intruder, Shoots And Kills Him

July 3, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: home intruder

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who reportedly mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.

Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Huner called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting. He later said the victim was his son.

LeKander told KMGH-TV that investigators believe the victim is Huner’s son, but they are awaiting the coroner’s confirmation. His name hasn’t been released.

Sedalia is about 35 miles south of Denver.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

