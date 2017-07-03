Md. Election Board Denies White House Commission’s Request For Voter Data

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections has denied a request from a White House commission to release information about Maryland voters.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was reportedly requesting the following information: names, addresses, birthdates, political party (if recorded), last four digits of the voter’s Social Security Number, and which elections the voter has participated in since 2006, for every registered voter in the country.

The commission sent a letter to all 50 states requesting all publicly available voter roll data be sent to the White House before the panel’s first meeting.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh issued the following statement:

“The assistant attorneys general representing the State Board of Elections have considered the request to the Board for the personal information of millions of voters and have determined that the requested disclosure is prohibited by law. These lawyers have advised the State Board of its obligations. “As Attorney General, I take seriously my responsibility to protect the voting rights and privacy interests of Maryland citizens. I find this request for the personal information of millions of Marylanders repugnant; it appears designed only to intimidate voters and to indulge President Trump’s fantasy that he won the popular vote. Repeating incessantly a false story of expansive voter fraud, and then creating a commission to fuel that narrative, does not make it any more true. There is no evidence that the integrity of the 2016 election in Maryland – or any other state- was compromised by voter fraud. I urge Governor Hogan and the State Board of Elections to speak out against this effort and to reject any further attempt to intimidate voters and obtain their personal information. “I will continue to take all necessary steps to protect the private personal information of Maryland voters and the integrity of Maryland’s voting process.”

