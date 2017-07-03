Police Searching For Missing Elderly Man With Dementia

July 3, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 87-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

William David Smith was last seen Monday, just after 6 a.m., in the 2400 block of West Belvedere Ave.

He was wearing a yellow striped shirt, dark khaki pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Baltimore PD’s Missing Person unit at (443) 984-7385 or 911.

