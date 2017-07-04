Baltimore Celebrates The Fourth With Fireworks At The Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds flocked to downtown Baltimore to celebrate America’s Independence Day. From food, to music, and of course, the fireworks, there was a lot to take in.

Of course, a lot went into making it all happen it’s a birthday celebration that never disappoints and oh, yes, typically ends with a bang.

In Baltimore, preparation for the Mid-Atlantic’s biggest Fourth of July celebration is extensive.

Police are virtually at every turn around the Inner Harbor with a familiar, but always important message.

“Remember, if you see something, say something.”

As for the crowds, about 100,000 people were expected Tuesday night estimated. Many people decked out in patriotic colors as the crowds became a sea of red, white, and blue, some people covered literally from head to toe.

“I love this country, this nation, I love what it stands for and I love the freedom here in his nation,” says Inner Harbor visitor Robert Hill.

Of course, a love of fireworks doesn’t hurt either.

“This is our first year here so we’ll see how it goes!” says the Moore family.

Some out-of-towners also came by to see if the celebration lives up the hype.

“We were supposed to fly out earlier today, but there like it’s not even worth it,” says Casey Jones, visiting Baltimore from St. Louis.

Before the big show, Mayor Catherine Pugh showcased her patriotism during her first celebration as mayor.

“Hopefully everyone here will enjoy them. It’s been very exciting to see all these people down here enjoying our inner harbor area. We just want everyone to be safe and enjoy,’ says Mayor Pugh.

The fireworks themselves — are a symbol of freedom ringing that crowds never seem to get enough of.

“It’s really fun because it’s my first time ever watching the fireworks in the harbor.”

There were two minor disruptions during the festivities that Baltimore City Police were able to quickly resolve, a good time was had by all.

