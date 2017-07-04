Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Baltimore

By Joel Furches



Throughout the summer and into fall, various kinds of fruits are in season. When you go to the grocery store for fruit, you may get variety, but you may also get wax, preservatives and GMOs. Fortunately for those of you who want fresher, more authentic fruit, Maryland is bursting with growers eager to deliver their no-derivatives products into your kitchen. Take a look at these locations that are just a short trip away, and get healthy and delicious products for you and your entire family.

Weber’s Cider Mill Farm

2526 Proctor Lane

Parkville, MD 21234

(410) 668-4488

www.weberscidermillfarm.com

When you buy from Weber’s, you are buying directly from the farm! Not only does Weber’s offer flowers for your garden, herbs, produce, home churned ice cream and fresh baked goods, but it also offers a large selection of fruit – and includes the option to pick your own!

Of course, because it’s a real farm, Weber’s is seasonal in its offerings. In the spring, stop by for fresh picked strawberries. During the summer, come on by for melons, blackberries, blueberries, nectarines, pears, plums, peaches and raspberries. And, of course, autumn is time for apples!

Weber’s also holds a number of festivals and events, including a strawberry festival, a peach festival and an apple festival. Whether for fruit or festivals, Weber’s is the place to be.

Moore’s Orchard

5228 E. Joppa Road

Perry Hall, MD 21128

(410) 256-5982

www.facebook.com/pages/Moores-Orchard

Moore’s Orchard is a hidden gem on the outer edge of Baltimore County. It’s family owned and operated, and offers home-grown fruits out of its humble stand.

Despite its small size, Moore’s is a friendly and personal business which provides some of the largest, freshest and juiciest fruit around – all grown in its expansive adjacent orchard. Moore’s is known especially for its peaches, and the road near Moore’s drives directly through the orchard so that customers can personally see the fruits growing.

Catonsville Farmers Market

106 Bloomsbury Ave.

Catonsville, MD 21228

(717) 235-7097

www.catonsvillefarmersmarket.com

Open on Wednesdays, rain or shine, the Catonsville Farmers Market is a cornucopia of locally grown and made products – from honey, jams, wines and baked goods to traditional fruits and vegetables. Among the vendors at the Catonsville Market are Atwater’s, Deep Run Farms, Glenville Hollow Farms and Wilson’s Farm Market.

Pong’s Orchard

12305 Carol Drive

Fulton, MD 20759

(301) 854-9969

www.pongsorchardmd.com

Ever consider cutting out the middle man and growing your own fruits? That’s what Pong’s Orchard is all about. Pong’s will sell you your very own citrus, superfruit or Asian fruit tree to plant in your backyard and start producing fruit each year. Pong’s also gives you the instructions you need to keep the tree fresh and healthy.

Or, if you just want to try some exotic fruits right through the door, Pong’s sells such rarities as Asian pears, goji berries, aronia berries and white peaches. You can also find old familiar like cherries, figs, apples, persimmons and plums. Whether you want the empowerment of producing your own fruit, or you just want to purchase something novel and unique – consider giving Pong’s a try.

32nd Street Farmers Market

400 E. 32nd St.

Baltimore, MD 21218

(410) 917-1496

www.32ndstreetmarket.org

32nd Street Farmers Market springs up every Saturday at any time of year, and offers customers the opportunity to purchase any and every kind of hand produced item. This includes such treats as the South American treat known as empanadas, hand crafted pizza, homemade pies, smoked meats, bagels and pickles. But sitting among this menagerie of homemade delights is the largest and juiciest fruit you could hope to see. Stop by this Saturday and select any local fruit you might desire, from blackberries to blueberries, from peaches to pears to plums, and so much more.

For both fun and fruit, the 32nd Street Farmers Market is bound to be the highlight of your weekend.

