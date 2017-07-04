Thames Hits Pair Of Homers As Brewers Defeat Orioles 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers jumped ahead on Stephen Vogt’s two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Vogt has three home runs since being claimed off waivers last week. Keon Broxton followed with a bunt single, then stole second and scored on Orlando Arcia’s single.

Eric Thames belted a solo home run off Jimenez with one out in the fifth. With two outs in the inning, Travis Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Orioles got a run in the seventh on Joey Rickard’s run-scoring single. The Orioles had two on with one out but Nelson fanned the last two batters to end the threat. Nelson yelled and pumped his arms as he left the field.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Thames’ second homer of the game. Thames has gone deep 23 times this season.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the ninth.

Nelson (7-4) continued his resurgence, winning for the fifth time in six decisions. He gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

Jimenez, who pitched two-hit ball over eight shutout innings at Toronto in his previous start, gave up five runs and six hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

ROSTER MOVES:

The Orioles recalled RHP Tyler Wilson and optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis, who started Monday’s game, to Triple-A Norfolk. .LHP Jayson Aquino will be recalled from Norfolk on Wednesday and RHP Chris Tillman will be placed on the paternity list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton is expected to be activated on Wednesday. Britton, who has been on the disabled list since April with a left forearm strain, was 47-for-47 in save chances last year and had a 0.54 ERA in 69 games. He is 0-0 with five saves and a 1.00 ERA in eight games this season. …OF Mark Trumbo left the game in the sixth with a left calf bruise.

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw started after leaving Monday’s game when hit on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch in the second inning. Shaw initially stayed in the game but left in the fourth with a contusion. .INF Eric Sogard didn’t start due to ankle soreness. “He was running the bases in Cincinnati and had to stop real quick at third base, so it’s still a little bit sore,” manager Craig Counsell said. .OF Ryan Braun got the day off to rest.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Manager Buck Showalter announced prior to the game that Aquino will start on Wednesday. Aquino is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances, including one start, for Baltimore this season. “I’m confident that I can do a good job here, especially as a starter,” Aquino said through a translator.

Brewers: Matt Garza (3-4) is 9-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles but has not faced Baltimore since May 27, 2014.

