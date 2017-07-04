2 Capitol Police Officers Honored For Service During Congressional Baseball Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two Capitol Police officers who risked their own lives to protect members of Congress during an ambush were recognized for their bravery.

One of those officers is special agent Crystal Griner, who lives in Baltimore County.

Agent Griner was shot in the ankle that day and while she recovers, the bravery of the special agents on that June morning has not been forgotten.

And the stars and stripes at the Congressional Cemetery, two modern day heroes were honored.

“Your action speak to the very patriotism that brought about the birth of this country.”

The patriots on this Fourth of July were special agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner. During a fierce gun battle last month, the officers managed to keep a shooter at bay as he attacked members of Congress on an Alexandria baseball field.

On this day, special agent Bailey was a humbled man of few words.

“I am greatly honored to be here, thank you for the award and thank you. Appreciate it,” says Special Agent David Bailey, with U.S. Capitol Police.

His partner, Special Agent Crystal Griner was absent — she’s still recovering after being shot in the ankle during the attack.

But her supervisor was on hand to accept the award on her behalf. She has made public appearances since the shooting. She threw out a first pitch –just days later.

Officer Griner has deep roots in the area. She went to high school and college in Maryland, and once she settled into her role as a Capitol Police Officer, she chose to live in Baltimore County.”

“Thank God you guys were there.”

It was the D.C. Society of the Sons of the American Revolution that honored the officers’ bravery with a show of gratitude.

“I just think that the capitol police work very hard and they really deserve our thanks for their service.”

Officer Griner is still recovering. Congressman Steve Scalise who had the most serious injuries has been transferred out of the ICU and he’s in fair condition.

In addition to the congressman, four others were hurt and the attacker was killed.

