‘Intoxicated’ Man Arrested For Early Morning Stabbing In Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man who police believe was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol is behind bars for an early morning double stabbing in Baltimore County.

Ricardo Terrell Saunders Jr. faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Police say the double stabbing happened at 2 a.m., following a domestic argument in the unit block of Cedar Tree Court in Cockeysville.

There was an argument between Saunders and his 30-year-old girlfriend, according to police, when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

Another man tried to intervene, but was cut by Saunders.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, where Saunders’ girlfriend is in stable condition, and the male victim has already been released.

