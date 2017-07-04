‘Four For The Fourth’ Race Takes Off In Towson For Independence Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early risers this 4th of July had the opportunity to actually run through the streets of downtown Towson. It was the second annual ‘Four for the Fourth’ race. About 500 runners celebrated their nation and their good health.

Runners who were determined to beat the clock, and the pack, took off first. A 4-mile course beginning in front of the Towson courthouse.

We actually get to run part of the parade route. We cut through Towson University, you get to see the neighborhood,” says race director Laurie Amatucci.

Coming in seventh in a field of 500 runners, 12-year-old Kiya Archibald had one focus: the finish line.

“I appreciated running this race and I’m thankful that you guys made this course. It was really good,” he says

The race helps support Debbie Phelps’ Education Foundation for Baltimore County Schools and the County Chamber of Commerce. But, for the runners, good health is the real reward. Just ask 85-year-old George Yannakakis, who says he ran a nine-minute mile.

George says he began running 30 years ago, has no plans to stop and is proud to have inspired his three daughters and seven grandchildren to also take up running.

