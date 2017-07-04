Joey Chestnut Wins 2017 Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Joey Chestnut has won the 2017 Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest by downing 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
10-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut defended his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.
Earlier in the day, Miki Sudo notched a fourth-time win in the women’s division of the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.
She ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday.
