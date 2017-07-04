Young Man Killed In City Shooting, Brother Of Baltimore Police Spokesman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday evening has been identified as the brother of a Baltimore Police Spokesman.
Police say Dionay Smith was fatally shot around 8 p.m., found in a home on the 1400 block of Argyle Ave.
Police say officers were called to the home in Upton for reports of a person who was not breathing. Smith was found by officers to have been shot and was pronounced dead.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and have released video.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent in by text to 443-902-4824.
