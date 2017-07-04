NRA Ad, Citing Baltimore Violence, Sparks Controversy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent ad to attract new members to the NRA has created a backlash.

Some say the ad promotes violence, while others say it’s the truth and they are securing their freedoms.

The debate sparked from this NRA message, many call a recruitment video, posted on NRA TV.

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save or country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m America’s safest place.”

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes Connecticut linked the recent NRA ad to a recent post tweeted by President Donald Trump showing him wrestling with another man with CNN superimposed over the other man’s face, calling both outrageous and divisive.

“I sometimes sit back and say, my God where is the country going? Does it have any leadership that has any idea of what the real meaning of freedom and liberty is?” says Rep. Himes.

In the video, imagines from riots, marches, and demonstrations across the country, including a clip from a march in Baltimore, with a Fayette Sreet sign the background.

Many activists and politicians are not holding back in their responses.

Baltimore civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson posted on Twitter in response to the recent ad:

“This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I’d be in jail.”

The NRA responds to the recent criticism.

“Deray, no one, and I mean no one takes you seriously. Your organized riots have caused property damage to more than 850 businesses and injured more than 100 law enforcement officers. Don’t come with us with acts of violence, fix your own problems first.”

There are also other ads with a softer tone, alluding to more unity for the safety of all.

“We know America is great, and we know there’s a lot most Americans can agree on, including sensible gun safety laws that help protect our freedom and those we love.”

The original NRA ad was recorded and uploaded online in April.

