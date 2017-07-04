Hundreds Turn Out For Fourth Of July Parade In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people showed their love of country in Towson Tuesday during their July 4th parade.

The parade started just before 11 a.m., and the crowd – featuring people of all ages and some from across the state – was eager to show their excitement.

They tell WJZ’s Amy Yensi it’s important to honor and celebrate the freedoms that Americans have.

A lot of them also mentioned the sacrifices and battles the country has faced. They say it’s a time to reflect and celebrate.

“Trials and tribulations of our country,” said one person at the parade. “And fought the greatest army in the world and won because we want to be free.”

The parade is in its 70th year. People who had been before said the large turn out is typical, and that’s what makes it fun.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook