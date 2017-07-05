Amazon To Charge $2.8 Million For NFL Ad Packages

July 5, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Ads, Amazon, NFL, Prime, Thursday Night Football

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon.com is looking to charge advertisers $2.8 million for National Football League advertisements.

The company plans to charge for packages that include 30 second spots during Thursday night NFL games that are streamed live to its Prime customers.

According to Reuters, Amazon is paying $50 million to the NFL to stream this season’s 10 Thursday night games.

The live-streamed games will only be available to subscribers to Amazon’s yearly Prime service.

