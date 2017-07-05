Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Suspect Who Robbed Several Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the man who’s responsible for several robberies over the last week.
Police say he has targeted businesses in the Cockeysville, Parkville, and Essex areas.
He’s also done multiple robberies in the same day.
A surveillance photo from when he robbed a 7-Eleven on Bowleys Quarters Rd. in Middle River Tuesday night has been released.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.
