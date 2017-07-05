Car Rams Into House, Lands On Man Sleeping On Couch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car rammed into an Aberdeen home late Tuesday night, and landed on a man who was sleeping on a couch in the basement.
It happened in the 900 block of Edmund Street, according to Harford County Fire and EMS.
Crews from Aberdeen Fire Department, Inc. with assistance from the Susquehanna Hose Company were able to stabilize the vehicle and the area around it and extricate the subject.
It took just over an hour to complete the rescue.
The patient was conscious and talking to rescue personnel the entire time. He was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center for evaluation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook