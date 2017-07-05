Family Member Says Child Found Safe After Taken During Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a carjacking in which family members say a 5-year-old boy was inside the vehicle at the time.
A man who said he was the uncle of the child who was in the car at the time of the carjacking says it was stolen in east Baltimore Wednesday evening,
The child was later found unharmed inside the vehicle in a back alley off East Chase St. and East Baltimore. The child was taken to a hospital, but is said to be okay.
The man who says he’s the boy’s uncle said family members were loading items into the car, when someone hopped in and took off in the vehicle.
