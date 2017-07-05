What’s Next For The Russian Compound In Maryland That Obama Shut Down?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal agents now guard the rural Maryland property that was, for decades, used as a country retreat for Russian diplomats.

The last administration slammed the doors shut as punishment for alleged Russian tampering in November’s presidential election.

Russian diplomats are intelligence officers who once used the 45-acre compound were evicted by President Barack Obama.

Now, months later, Centreville residents tell WJZ’s Kimerly Eiten they wonder if it will open again.

With a new leader in the country’s top office, there’s talk that the hidden property might return to its old owners.

“It’s very neat for a very small town to have something of sort of global significance,” says resident Michael Whitehill. “We didn’t… particularly care whether they were doing any kind of, you know, espionage or anything like that.”

He says he’d like to see the compound re-open.

Federal agents also seized a Russian-owned property in New York last year.

