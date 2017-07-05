MLB Says There Is ‘No Evidence’ Baseballs Are Juiced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseballs have been flying out of the park all across the country during this 2017 season.

More home runs were hit in June than any other month in baseball history, and MLB is on pace to to shatter the previous home run record pace. MLB is on track to obliterate the home run record set in 2000, the height of the so-called steroid era.

This has brought up the concern for some that the baseballs in the league are “juiced.”

MLB sent out a memo to all 30 teams stating: “The baseball in use today tests well within the established guidelines on every key performance metric. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the composition of the ball has changed in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play.”

The memo was sent one day after a story cited players, coaches and managers who “strongly believe” the baseballs are sailing abnormally off the bat.

