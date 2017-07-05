Orioles’ Aquino Gets First Start Against Brewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chris Tillman is heading to the paternity list and that means Jayson Aquino will get to start in his place on Wednesday when the Orioles attempt to avoid a three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Aquino (1-1, 9.00 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
He has made one start for Baltimore this season. Aquino will be opposing Milwaukee for the first time.
Aquino has spent most of the season at Norfolk, where he was 2-7 with a 4.46 ERA in 12 starts.
The Orioles will also see the return of closer Zach Britton, who has been out since early May with a forearm strain.