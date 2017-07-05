Puppy Abandoned At Airport Highlights Domestic Abuse Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chewy is three months old, and has captured the hearts of animal lovers worldwide.

The miniature chihuahua was left behind at McCarren Airport in Las Vegas, with a note reading: “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart…but she has no other option.”

Chewy is now safe, but Darlene Blair, of Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue, is shaken.

“This one really got to me, you could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn’t want to give him up, she couldn’t take him with her,” Blair says.

Connor and Millie’s posted a picture of the note and the puppy on its Facebook page Saturday, along with the message: “Please share in hopes that his mom sees this that she was brave to leave and that he will have a great life.”

Lori Nilson wishes Chewy’s owner had known about her organization, Noah’s Animal House. I’s a shelter for women, their children and their pets.

“The animal is equally a member of the family as anyone else and it’s vital that when you’re leaving a domestic violence situation that your pet can come with you,” she says.

“I know it’s hard when you’re in that situation to trust someone, but there are good people out there,” Blair says. “And if you’re in that situation you need to help to take your dog with you, try not to be too afraid to ask for help.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook