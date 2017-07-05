Reward Offered For Information About Hit And Run That Killed Cyclist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward of $2,000 is being offered to a person who can help Baltimore County Police find the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist last month.
It was around 10:36 p.m. on June 19 when Aaron Laciny was a riding his bicycle on southbound N. Charles Street south of Charlesbrooke Road. Aaron Laciny was struck by a southbound vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.
Laciny passed away at GBMC Hospital. The suspect vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and hood.
Anyone with information regarding who may have been the driver of the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
The caller with information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook