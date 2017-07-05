Volvo Says All Its Cars Will Have Electric Or Hybrid Motors Starting In 2019

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Swedish-based car manufacturer Volvo has committed to producing only electric hybrid and fully electric-powered vehicles starting in 2019.

The announcement was made on the company’s Twitter account Wednesday.

“We are determined to be the first premium car maker to move our entire portfolio of vehicles into electrification,” President and CEO of Volvo Car Group Hakan Samuelsson said in the video announcement.

“This is a clear commitment towards reducing our carbon footprint as well as contributing to a better air quality in our cities. We are convinced that the future of Volvo is electric. And that’s why we have stated the bold commitment to bring out 1 million twin engine cars or all electric cars on the roads until 2025.”

Between 2019 and 2021, Volvo plans to launch five fully electric models.

We are committed to electrification, so from 2019 all new Volvo car models will include an electric motor. #VolvoCarsEVs pic.twitter.com/FWGVKyAdgo — Volvo Cars (@volvocarsglobal) July 5, 2017

This is the second big announcement concerning electric vehicles this week. On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the first Tesla Model 3 should come off the assembly line on Friday, with the first deliveries to customers in late July.

The Model 3, considered the company’s first mass-market vehicle, is to start around $35,000 and with a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit, could cost $27,500. Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles (346 kilometers) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.

Until recently, Tesla owned the market for fully-electric vehicles that can go 200 miles (322 kilometers) or more on a charge. But that’s changing. GM beat Tesla to the mass market with the Chevrolet Bolt, a $36,000 car that goes 238 miles (about 383 kilometers) per charge. Audi plans to introduce an electric SUV with 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range next year; Ford will have one by 2020. Volkswagen plans more than 30 electric vehicle models by 2025.

