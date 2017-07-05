Wayback Wednesday: Dunbar Legend And Maryland Great Keith Booth

Keith Booth attended Dunbar High School and then went to the University Of Maryland to further his basketball career. Booth played at Maryland from 1994 to 1997.
Booth joined Norris and Long to describe his NBA draft night experience, rivalries, and the impact many of his teammates have had on his life.
He was the Chicago Bulls’ first-pick (28th overall) in the 1997 NBA Draft, and he played two seasons with the Bulls. Booth later returned to the Maryland campus and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice in 2003.
He is currently an assistant coach for G.G. Smith with the Loyola University Maryland men’s basketball team.
