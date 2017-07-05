WEATHER BLOG: Cloudy And Humid Wednesday

Hi Everyone!

I hope your 4th was all you hoped it would be. Now it is onto a short work week run to the weekend. And some pretty good weather is coming our way, right after just a small bump in the road. We have a front stalled to our South. We have high pressure over new England. The High has set up a “sea breeze” with it ‘s low clouds, and humid air. There is moisture moving along the front. Between the two expect variable cloudiness, leaning toward more clouds than limited sun, and showers/t-storms moving through the area at time. As we get later in the day, then tonight and tomorrow, we will see rain. And that rain will be steady at times. It will be cool tomorrow with temps just in the upper 70’s.

Then comes clearing skies, and the weekend. And right now that forecast looks PDG! Pretty darn good. Once skies clear out Friday morning a good amount of sun, and comfortable temps/humidity, will define Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! NICE! We’ll talk more weekend weather tomorrow.

In other news the mild temps we see through the “5-Day” , the seasonal mid 80’s, appear to continue through the extended outlook. Mid 80’s for 5 to 10 days in July, in the Mid-Atlantic, is a pretty big deal. Something to enjoy for sure!

MB!