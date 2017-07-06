WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Much Of Maryland, Flash Flood Warning In Effect For St. Marys County, Calvert County, Charles County Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Documentary Claims Proof That Amelia Earhart Survived Infamous Flight

July 6, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Amelia Earhart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The disappearance of American aviator Amelia Earhart in July 1937 is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time.

Eighty years later, documentary filmmakers claim to have evidence that Earhart actually survived her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.

The evidence consists of airplane parts, a living eyewitness and a newly discovered photograph.

“Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. on July 9.

