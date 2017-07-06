Documentary Claims Proof That Amelia Earhart Survived Infamous Flight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The disappearance of American aviator Amelia Earhart in July 1937 is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time.
Eighty years later, documentary filmmakers claim to have evidence that Earhart actually survived her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.
The evidence consists of airplane parts, a living eyewitness and a newly discovered photograph.
“Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence” premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. on July 9.
