WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Arrest Announced In Killing Of Baltimore PD Spokesman’s Brother

July 6, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of a man who they say killed the department spokesman’s brother.

Terrell Gibson, 21, has a rap sheet. He was released on probation in December, and his record includes a stabbing on a MTA bus.

In an emotional post on his Facebook page Tuesday night, spokesman T.J. Smith wrote about what it was like to be, simultaneously, the chief of communications for the police and a homicide victim’s next of kin.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve notified the public of many tragedies, mostly death, specifically homicide, related. I’ve been on crime scenes and heard the wails of family members when they discover it’s their loved one who is deceased…On Sunday evening, one of the names that came to me was way too familiar. Dionay Smith.”

Dionay Smith was a 24-year-old father of three. He was shot and killed in his home Sunday night.

The homicide was the 173rd in the city this year. Since then, the total number of 2017 murders has risen to 180.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch