Bundy Hopes To End The Losing Streak As Twins Host Orioles

July 6, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Dylan Bundy, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles were shut out Wednesday to end a three-game sweep in Milwaukee.

The Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles start a four-game series at Target Field tonight.

Baltimore, which is tied with Detroit for the second-fewest road wins in the American League this year, is hoping Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.02 ERA) can snap the Orioles out of a streak that has seen them lose three straight and five of six. Over his past six starts, Bundy is 2-4 with a 6.61 ERA.

The right-hander is coming off a season-low four innings in a loss to Tampa Bay in which he allowed five runs on seven hits, including three home runs.

In two career games vs. the Twins, he is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA

