WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Much Of Maryland, Flood Warning In Effect For St. Marys CountyCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Cosby’s Retrial On Sex Assault Charges Is Set For November

July 6, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.

An order signed Thursday by Judge Steven O’Neill says all parties must report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6.

Prosecutors found themselves back to square one June 17 after the judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations over six days.

District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to put Cosby on trial again, saying accuser Andrea Constand supported the decision.

Cosby was tried on charges stemming from an encounter with the former Temple University worker, who said she was sexually assaulted in 2004.

Cosby turns 80 next week and contends the encounter was consensual.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch