Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Maryland

July 6, 2017 6:45 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for multiple counties in Maryland.

The effected counties include Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Northwest Montgomery and Prince Georges County.

The watch will last through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Weather Service says multiple rounds of rainfall will occur over the watch area with the potential for torrential rain rates leading to about 1 to 3 inches of rain in the area.

