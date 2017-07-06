Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for multiple counties in Maryland.
The effected counties include Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Northwest Montgomery and Prince Georges County.
The watch will last through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Weather Service says multiple rounds of rainfall will occur over the watch area with the potential for torrential rain rates leading to about 1 to 3 inches of rain in the area.
