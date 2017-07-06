Howard County Launches BikeShare Program

July 6, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Howard County BikeShare

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday, Howard County celebrated the launching of the county’s BikeShare program.

There will be 70 bicycles available to use on a short-term basis for members of the program.

The bikes will be at seven stations across the county, including Howard County General Hospital, Howard Community College, the Crescent development, Columbia Town Center, Lake Kittamaqundi, Oakland Mills Village Center and Blandair Park. 

Bike sharing programs are among the fastest growing means of transportation. There are several BikeShare locations throughout Baltimore.

Fore more information about the BikeShare, or locate a bike to rent in Howard County CLICK HERE.

