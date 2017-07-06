New Indictment Charges Cops With More Crimes, Including Robbing Stripper, Stealing 20 Lbs Of Pot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging three previously indicted Baltimore City Police Officers with additional crimes.

Unsealed Thursday, it charges the defendants with racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, robbery, extortion, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

It charges Sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins, 37, of Middle River, Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, 48, of Joppa and Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor, 30, of Glen Burnie.

It was announced in March that Jenkins, Hersl and Taylor, along with four other officers, had been arrested and charged in a major conspiracy.

They were accused of stealing money and property from people for no reason — pulling them over at traffic stops and taking thousands of dollars. They were also accused of severe overtime fraud, ripping off the city of about $500,000.

Now, the six-count superseding indictment alleges that Jenkins, Hersl and Taylor, between spring 2011 and October 2016, conducted 13 separate robberies, taking more than $280,000, 2 kilograms of cocaine, other narcotics, a 9mm handgun and a $4,000 wristwatch, among other things.

It says they warned each other about potential investigations that could implicate them, and turned off their body cameras to avoid recording their encounters with civilians.

The documents detail shocking behavior, alleging that Jenkins stole at least 20 pounds of marijuana and at least $20,000 from two individuals who were conducting a drug sale at Belvedere Towers in the spring of 2015, saying he was a DEA agent to conceal his identity. He then allegedly drove to a Baltimore County strip club and robed a stripper.

The indictment similarly accuses Hersl of stealing money from the car of an arrestee in the summer of 2016. Hersl allegedly drove one of his co-defendants to the parking lot of a local high school, which was near the incident, and gave him a portion of the stolen money. While Hersl and the co-defendant were splitting the stolen money, Jenkins is accused of breaking into the arrestee’s storage unit and stealing 2 kilograms of cocaine.

The superseding indictment also alleges that Jenkins, Hersl and Taylor committed systemic time and attendance fraud, including claiming overtime when they were at home and on vacation.

Two civilian defendants are also charged with committing robbery with the officers while posing as officers themselves. They are identified as 38-year-old Thomas Robert Finnegan of Easton, Pa. and 41-year-old David Kendall Rahim, of Baltimore.

Defendants Jenkins, Hersl, and Taylor had previously been ordered detained pending trial. Defendants Finnegan and Rahim will have their initial appearances in court Thursday.

The other four officers who were originally charged along with Jenkins, Hersl and Taylor — 34-year-old Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, 32-year-old Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, 36-year-old Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam and 36-year-old Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward, have rearraignments scheduled for later this year.

