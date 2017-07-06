WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Judge Hits 29th Homer, Tying DiMaggio’s Yankees Rookie Mark

July 6, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Judge, Home Runs, Joe DiMaggio, mlb

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie — before the All-Star break.

Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to Toronto, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season.

DiMaggio set the Yankees rookie mark in 1936. Judge reached it in New York’s 83rd game of the season.

“Any time you’re in the sentence as someone like DiMaggio is pretty incredible,” Judge said. “It’s quite an honor.”

Connecting on a 92 mph fastball, Judge drove it 398 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast. The only other rookies to hit 29 homers before the All-Star break were Mark McGwire in 1987 (33) and Jose Abreu in 2014 (29).

Judge is hitting .331 with 65 RBIs and 104 strikeouts.

New York trailed 5-0 before the homer. Judge came up with two outs in the ninth with a runner on first and struck out against Roberto Osuna, unsuccessfully trying to check his swing on a low, outside slider.

“I got fooled,” Judge said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch