Maryland’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Could Start Seeing Patients Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick medical marijuana dispensary plans to start seeing patients today, after Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission regulators approved it Wednesday.
The state legalized medical marijuana more than four years ago, but the Frederick firm is the first that has been authorized to actually grow cannabis. The first crop is not expected to be ready for about two more months.
The Wellness Institute of Maryland will take “pre-orders” starting immediately, owner Michael Kline told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
Also on Wednesday, the commission delayed a vote to authorize a second grower, Curio Wellness in Baltimore County.
