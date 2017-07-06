WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Maryland’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Could Start Seeing Patients Today

July 6, 2017 10:54 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick medical marijuana dispensary plans to start seeing patients today, after Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission regulators approved it Wednesday.

The state legalized medical marijuana more than four years ago, but the Frederick firm is the first that has been authorized to actually grow cannabis. The first crop is not expected to be ready for about two more months.

The Wellness Institute of Maryland will take “pre-orders” starting immediately, owner Michael Kline told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Also on Wednesday, the commission delayed a vote to authorize a second grower, Curio Wellness in Baltimore County.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch